VIDEO: Miles Sampa’s Action Are Illegal And Damage To Property Will Be Borne By Him- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES AND LAWLESSNESS AT THE PARTY SECRETARIAT WILL NOT GO UNPUNISHED



We have noted with regret illegal activities that occurred at the Patriotic Front Secretariat on Friday afternoon.

We have since identified that a horde of thugs led by Metero Member of Parliament, Hon. Miles Sampa stormed the premisee and caused damage to property.



It must be made very clear that these illegalities and lawlessness displayedwill not be allowed and the Party leadership will take punitive action.



It must be emphasized that no one individual is above the interest of the party as a whole.

Further we have reported to the Police regarding the maliciius damage done to the property at the Secretariat.



A Central Committee Meeting has been called to resolve issues affecting the party and if any member or leader has any grievances, they must table them in such a meeting.



Further members especially leaders are advised to refrain from bringing the Party into disrepute by their issuing of public statements that bring the party in bad light.



Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Member of the Central Committee

Chairperson for Information and Publicity

PATRIOTIC FRONT