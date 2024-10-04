SAMPA’S BOYS ENDORSE UPND CANDIDATE





… Community Support for Evans Mukobela Grows Amid Discontent with Current Leadership



By Francis Maingaila



Supporters of incumbent Member of Parliament Miles Sampa have publicly endorsed Evans Mukobela, the aspiring candidate for the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).



This endorsement marks a significant political shift, coming amid growing frustrations with Sampa’s leadership as constituents accuse him of failing to inspire development and effectively address local issues.





Chama America and Ground FBI expressed their discontent when the duo visited the newly reconstructed Mwembeshi Community Police Post, emphasizing that Sampa has neglected pressing local issues.



The duo highlighted the lack of adequate security, as residents have reported increased threats from informous junkies in the area.



As part of their support for Mukobela, Chama America and Ground FBI have called on him to prioritize the reopening of the Mwembeshi Community Police Post.



The duo argues that restoring this police presence is vital for ensuring the safety and security of the community.



The duo further believes that Mukobela’s track record speaks volumes about his commitment to community development.



The duo points to his previous initiatives that focused on improving local infrastructure and enhancing public services.



“Mukobela has demonstrated a genuine passion for uplifting our community, whether through advocating for better roads or pushing for increased funding for local schools,” said a Chama America representative.



“His hands-on approach shows that he truly understands the needs of our people.”



Additionally, Chama America and Ground FBI emphasize Mukobela’s strong communication skills and ability to connect with constituents.



The duo believes that his approachable nature makes him an ideal candidate to represent the voices of the community in Parliament.



“Mukobela listens to the concerns of the people and translates those concerns into actionable plans. He is not just a politician; he is a community member who understands our struggles,” noted a Ground FBI spokesperson.



The duo also highlighted Mukobela’s commitment to security and safety, particularly in light of recent concerns in the area.



The duo believes that his leadership will bring about significant changes in local law enforcement and community safety initiatives.



“We need a leader who prioritizes our safety, and Mukobela has shown that he is willing to work tirelessly to ensure that our neighborhoods are secure and thriving,” added another representative.



Chama America and Ground FBI did not shy away from criticizing Sampa, accusing him of failing to address the pressing challenges facing the people of Matero.



“For years, we have watched as our community has suffered due to Sampa’s inaction. His failure to reopen the Mwembeshi Community Police Post has left us vulnerable to crime and insecurity,” stated a representative from Chama America.



The duo further asserted that without effective police protection, residents have been left to fend for themselves against criminal elements.



The duo also expressed frustration with Sampa’s lack of transparency and engagement with the community.



“We have tried to reach out to him about our safety concerns, but our voices have gone unheard. It is unacceptable for a leader to ignore the needs of their constituents, especially when it comes to something as crucial as our safety,” said a Ground FBI member.



They believe that Mukobela’s willingness to engage with the community sets him apart from Sampa and positions him as a candidate who can effectively advocate for the people’s needs.



The duo, who are also residents of Matero, outlined several challenges facing the community, including rampant crime, inadequate access to clean water, poor sanitation, and deteriorating road infrastructure.



“Our streets are in disrepair, making it difficult for emergency services to respond in time. We face daily struggles with access to clean water and proper sanitation facilities, which puts our health at risk.



Crime has escalated, and we need a leader who understands these pressing issues and can take immediate action to address them,” a representative from Ground FBI noted. “The community deserves a leader who will prioritize these basic needs and work towards sustainable solutions.”



Finally, Chama America and Ground FBI are optimistic about Mukobela’s vision for economic development in the region.



The duo believes his plans for job creation and support for local businesses can help rejuvenate the local economy.



“With Mukobela in office, we can expect a strong focus on empowering local entrepreneurs and creating sustainable job opportunities,” the duo concluded.



Sampa was not readily available for comment, as his phone was unavailable at the time of this report.



The endorsement of Mukobela represents a significant shift in political allegiance, reflecting a growing demand for change among constituents.



With the election approaching, Mukobela’s supporters are rallying around his campaign, focusing on development and security as key priorities.



Evans Mukobela is a community activist with a background in social work and public administration.



He has been actively involved in local governance and community development initiatives for over a decade, advocating for improved public services and infrastructure.



Mukobela is known for his commitment to engaging with community members to understand their needs and concerns.



He holds a degree in Public Administration and has participated in various leadership and capacity-building programs aimed at empowering local communities.



Mukobela is passionate about creating a safer, more prosperous environment for the residents of Matero.



