Today, I have dissolved the National Prosecution Authority with immediate effect.

This has been done with powers vested in me by the National Prosecutions Authority Act, the Constitution and the General Provisions Act.

This is in accordance with Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia cap.1 and section 26 of the Internation and General Provisions Act, Cap. 2, the power to appoint a person to the office includes the power to remove that person from office.

MULAMBO HAIMBE, MP, MOJ.