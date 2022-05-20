MULAMBO HAIMBE WRITE’S
Today, I have dissolved the National Prosecution Authority with immediate effect.
This has been done with powers vested in me by the National Prosecutions Authority Act, the Constitution and the General Provisions Act.
This is in accordance with Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia cap.1 and section 26 of the Internation and General Provisions Act, Cap. 2, the power to appoint a person to the office includes the power to remove that person from office.
MULAMBO HAIMBE, MP, MOJ.
This should have been done on day one! You are too slow and reactive Mr Justice Minister!
You have 4 years left and at the pace you are moving, you won’t achieve much. Your failure to listen and your failure to prosecute corruption has gravely disappointed many who put you in power! Pull up your socks and shape up before it’s too late.
We told you to get rid of many PF operatives from the word go but you wanted to play nice with unrepentant Mwibala mambalas! We hope the PF slap in your faces will wake you up!
It seems they are not good at listening to the voters.
This is always the problem with African politicians. They think once elected, they will remain in power forever.
We told them to bring in Scotland Yard from day one. But they want to appear like they know what they are doing.
So disappointed.