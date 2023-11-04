VIDEO: Ministry of Energy PS Peter Mumba held a press briefing to address issues concerning the energy sector

BREAKING!!!!

Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba held a press briefing to address issues concerning the energy sector:

Below are the highlights:

✅ Government through the Ministry of Energy has dismissed media reports that it cancelled Devon oil Zambia limited tender to supply gasoil.

✅ The Ministry has clarified that Devon couldn’t supply the gasoil due to the logistical challenges it faced in berthing the Cargo in Tanzania.

✅ In the spirit of ensuring security of supply of Petroleum products in the country and as enshrined in the general regulations of 2023, and as read with the TAZAMA pipeline open access guidelines, the Minister has power in special cases of emergencies, to ensure that there is no threat to security of supply and may recommend appropriate action for interventions.

✅In view of the above, the Ministry of Energy was prompted to cancel the offer in order to avert the fuel shortages which could have occured.

✅ Government would like the nation to know that following the cancellation of the offer, Devon Oil Limited and the Ministry of Energy have continued engaging to find an amicable solution to the concerns raised by both parties and to this effect, a positive direction towards resolving the issue at hand is being addressed.

Henry Kapata

Director and Spokesperson

Ministry of Information and Media