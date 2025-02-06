VIDEO: MRS KENNEDY AND GANG BEAT, ABDUCT HUBBY’S SIDE CHICK

MRS KENNEDY AND GANG BEAT, ABDUCT HUBBY’S SIDE CHICK



FACEBOOK celebrity known to her followers as Mrs Kennedy has landed herself in police handcuffs along with six of her friends after she orchestrated a brutal attack on a woman she suspected of being her husband’s side chick.





According to police sources, Mrs Kennedy rallied six of her friends and launched a vicious assault on the alleged mistress’ residence.



Eyewitnesses have told Kalemba that Mrs Kennedy’s gang stormed the house, descending upon the unsuspecting women like a swarm of angry hornets.





The victim who was in the company of a friend was beaten mercilessly, leaving their bodies bruised.



But the nightmare didn’t end there as Mrs Kennedy’s gang abducted the women, dragging them to the secluded Meanwood area, where the savage beating continued.



The victims’ cries for help were muffled by the rage of Kennedy’s fury.





It was only when worried neighbours, who had witnessed the initial fracas, alerted the police that the victims were finally rescued.



Mrs Kennedy and her gang were apprehended and taken into custody.





Police are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.



Kalemba February 6, 2025