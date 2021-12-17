Mubita Nawa writes:

This fuel increase is very painful. But absolutely necessary. It is the reality. We can’t as a nation continue to live on borrowed fuel. The previous government failed to have real prices (market prices) because they wanted to win an election.

This government does not want to lie to the people of Zambia. This government wants to fix the entire economy one sector at a time.

Eventually a stable dollar will lead to cross sector benefits for everyone including students, pensioners, and entrepreneurs.

Fuel is critical in economic development and activity. But prudent honest leadership requires solving the right problems with the correct balance.

What we had was a group of people who lied to Zambians about the state of affairs.

We shall overcome as a nation. It requires adjustments here and there. We do not have tough times ahead. We have good times ahead. Our tough times are behind us. The pain we may experience now is in readiness for fruits of good choices.

MCNLIVE