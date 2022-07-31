MUMBI PHIRI BEMOANS PROLONGED DETENTION
By Marcus Brian Sakubita
Murder suspect Mumbi Phiri has appealed to government to speed up her prosecution process.
Mrs. Phiri, a Patriotic Front member has been remanded at Kambule Correctional Facility in Mongu District for over five months without appearing before court as the case of murder is neither bailable nor bondable.
The murder in question is that of a United Party for National Development (UPND) cadre, Lawrence Banda, who was allegedly shot dead in 2019 during the Kaoma Council Chairman by-election.
At that time, Mumbi Phiri was the Deputy Secretary General of the then ruling Patriotic Front.
And Mongu Mayor, Nyambe Muyumbana, has expressed concern over the welfare of inmates at Kambule Correctional Facility.
Mr. Muyumbana said it is sad to note that there is only one female cell which is not enough to accommodate all the inmates.
The correctional facility also lacks proper toilets for male inmates hence there is need for Government to intervene.
This came to light during his familiarisation tour at the correctional facility.- Diamond TV
Soo sad madam to not have the opportunity to be bailed. I can also imagine how HH felt. I
Only 5 months and she is complaining!.Mwaliteta was in for 12 months without trial at your instigation mama.
This is just something politicians don’t seem to learn. This Mumbi is maltreated today. In 2032 another one will be going through the same and the chain continues.
What does the law say on murder cases? Are they bailable?
Mumbi phiri, l feel bad that you are in prison but your garrulous utterances on medianot being aired has been a blessing to the nation. You really suffocated and poluuted our environment with your being in power.
Ummmh, it was painf, watching how you a complete illiterate became so powerful and untouchable, no policy could stand if you said no to it with your pf.
Please when you get released, is it possible that we never get to hear from you again? I don’t wish you prison but I love the peace and silence that prevails when you keep it shut
No more wining and dining in the corridors of power? Oh how the mighty have fallen! Kkkk
During the rule of your party the PF why was your voice not heard condemning cases of young women not been taken to court. The bad conditions of prisons etc. You felt you were a superior being. It is sad that it has to come to you facing what many a poor person feels in prison.