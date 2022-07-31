MUMBI PHIRI BEMOANS PROLONGED DETENTION

By Marcus Brian Sakubita



Murder suspect Mumbi Phiri has appealed to government to speed up her prosecution process.



Mrs. Phiri, a Patriotic Front member has been remanded at Kambule Correctional Facility in Mongu District for over five months without appearing before court as the case of murder is neither bailable nor bondable.



The murder in question is that of a United Party for National Development (UPND) cadre, Lawrence Banda, who was allegedly shot dead in 2019 during the Kaoma Council Chairman by-election.



At that time, Mumbi Phiri was the Deputy Secretary General of the then ruling Patriotic Front.

And Mongu Mayor, Nyambe Muyumbana, has expressed concern over the welfare of inmates at Kambule Correctional Facility.



Mr. Muyumbana said it is sad to note that there is only one female cell which is not enough to accommodate all the inmates.

The correctional facility also lacks proper toilets for male inmates hence there is need for Government to intervene.



This came to light during his familiarisation tour at the correctional facility.- Diamond TV