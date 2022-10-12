VIDEO: MUMBI PHIRI, SHEBBY CHILEKWA TAKEN TO KAOMA FOR CRIME SCENE VISIT

MUMBI PHIRI, SHEBBY CHILEKWA TAKEN TO KAOMA FOR CRIME SCENE VISIT



Cross-examination in the murder case of UPND member Lawrence Banda has continued with accused former Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri and her co-accused former President Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa, taken to the crime scene.



The duo arrived at Kaoma Main Police Station at 09:33 hours before they were taken to the crime scene where the late Lawrence Banda is alleged to have been shot and killed.



This happened in 2019 during the 8th October Kaoma Council Chairperson by-election.