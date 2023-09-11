Police have charged and arrested Munir Zulu aged 35 of Olympia Extension in Lusaka for the offence of Seditious Practices contrary to section 57 (1) (b) as read together with section 60 (1) (e) of the Laws of Zambia.

It alleged that the suspect on September 7, 2023 at Ibex Hill Police station did utter Seditious words saying that the Republican President will dissolve Parliament on Friday, September 8, 2023 and that he will be calling for early elections.

The suspect is alleged to have incited Zambians to start getting ready for campaigns after the Republican President dissolves Parliament.

The words which have raised discomfort and disaffection among the people of Zambia.

The suspect has been detained in Police custody waiting for court appearance.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer