Police have charged and arrested Munir Zulu aged 35 of Olympia Extension in Lusaka for the offence of Seditious Practices contrary to section 57 (1) (b) as read together with section 60 (1) (e) of the Laws of Zambia.
It alleged that the suspect on September 7, 2023 at Ibex Hill Police station did utter Seditious words saying that the Republican President will dissolve Parliament on Friday, September 8, 2023 and that he will be calling for early elections.
The suspect is alleged to have incited Zambians to start getting ready for campaigns after the Republican President dissolves Parliament.
The words which have raised discomfort and disaffection among the people of Zambia.
The suspect has been detained in Police custody waiting for court appearance.
Danny Mwale
Deputy Police Public Relations Officer
Little runt.
HH will imprison the entire nation if he gets an opportunity. Meantime he’s busy responding to everything that barks
He really wants us to have a police state.
The chap spends more time fixing opponents than fixing cost of living.
Guys stupidity should not be praised.
What this yong man did was unreasonable and alarming to the nation. If you can not use your heads to figure that out please stop this nonsense of defending an act which is wrong.
Infact you guys are the problem. It seems you are the ones encouraging your friend to utter useless statements which will keep taking him in and out of jail.
The truth is his mouth and unwise thinking are the source of his predicament. Advise him appropriately.
Its really hard to understand what is in the mind of these people and where they want to take Zambia, or its just foolishness.