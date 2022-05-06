MWINILUNGA DC AND MP DIFFER OVER RECRUITMENT OF TEACHERS

Tempers flared Monday morning in the Mwinilunga District Education Board Secretaries office where Mwinilunga Member of Parliament Newton Samakayi had gone to query about the ongoing recruitment of teachers.

As the people’s representative, Mr. Samakayi has held a view that unless otherwise, local people should be given first priority in the recruitment process before looking elsewhere for applicants from other districts.

The MP’S decision to convene the said stakeholders meeting which involved his office, the Church represented by Bishop Julius Musesa of the New Covenant Church, the DEBS office, the Mwinilunga district Human Resource Management committee, the Council Chairman, officers from the Anti Corruption Commission ACC and Drug Enforcement Commission DEC and officers from the intelligence sort to harmonize grey areas on the ground.

However before the meeting could start, the district commissioner Mr. Harrison Kamuna asked to be briefed about the agenda of the meeting on the sidelines a short meeting attended by the MP, DEBS and the DC himself but the DC stormed out of the briefing and drove off saying the meeting was informal.

Since all other party’s to the meeting had already gathered, the meeting proceeded but in about 10 Minutes, the DC came back and barged into the DEBS office and curtailed the deliberations demanding an explanation of why he was invited and this is where everything went loose.

Mr. Samakayi maintained that he will not allow anyone to disadvantage any local person.

As the debate progressed the DC for the second time asked to be excused from the meeting accusing the MP of having personal interests in the matter a statement which did not sit well with other stakeholders present.

After the DC left, the remaining stakeholders reached consensus with the DEBS explaining that locals will be given priority in the recruitment despite most of them having applied for secondary school teachers positions which are only 16 out of the total 620 slots allocated to the district, while 18 positions are for early childhood teachers and 586 positions for primary school teachers.

Recently the DC was on Mwinilunga radio where he urged residents to ignore the data base coming from the office of the MP stating that he has no jurisdiction to determine who should be employed or not as this is a national program.

However the district commissioner is on the other hand being accused of charging K1000 to process employment for those coming from outside the district.

The UPND in Mwinilunga is currently divided into two or three camps as Mr. Kamuna who is already campaigning for the MP position is busy creating his own structures.

Mr. Kamuna is also accused of sidelining youths working with the current MP hon Newton Samakayi and has vowed to ensure that they don’t benefit from any empowerment programs.

Currently youths in the district are planning to stage protests against him while Chiefs are also planning to petition President Hakainde Hichilema to either transfer him or fire him as he is said to be in bad standing with most chiefs in the district.

Several civil servants are working in fear as Mr. Kamuna is said to be threatening them with dismissals if they don’t worship him.

According to some civil servants spoken to they explain that every time Mr. Kamuna has to remind them that he is the only presidencial appointee in Mwinilunga and anyone who works against him can be sorted out in no time

For the avoidance of doubt, here is a 17 minutes clip of what transpired in the DEBS office

By Munati Television