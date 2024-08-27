VIDEO: “My biggest regret in life is womanising, it didn’t help me,” Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan says.

Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan opened up about his life and biggest regret.

Asamoah Gyan shares his biggest regret

In a discussion with actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown on her Onua Showtime show, Asamoah Gyan was asked about his biggest regret.

The former Black Stars player disclosed that he had deep regrets for his past womanizing behaviour. According to him, he did not gain anything beneficial from his philandering ways.

He said:

“My biggest regret in life is womanising. It did not help me.”

Asamoah Gyan also advised the youth to be content with one partner and refrain from airing their relationship issues to their friends or other people, who might turn on them should issues arise later.

He said:

“I will advise people to keep things between themselves and their partners because if you go and tell your friends, they will use it to insult you later.”

Below is the video of Asamoah Gyan speaking about his biggest regret: