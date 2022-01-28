“My wife’s perfume can pay rentals for other people” – Bowman Lusambo

Mercy Cowham’s alleged baby daddy Bowman Lusambo has disclosed that the perfume his wife wears is very expensive such that it can pay rentals for others.

Featuring on Muvi TV last evening Mr Lusambo bragged that he cannot fail to take care of his children because he spends alot of money buying perfume for his wife.

Meanwhile Lusambo lashed out at Kabwata aspiring member of parliament Chilufya Tayali saying he should not forget that he bought him air tickets to travel to Ethiopia to meet up his wife.

He wondered why he is supporting Mercy and indirectly described Tayali as a ‘pig’.