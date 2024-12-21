VIDEO: Mysterious illness leaves women and girls ‘dancing’ uncontrollably in Uganda

A mysterious unexplained illness tagged the “dancing disease” has reportedly left patients shaking uncontrollably and is spreading across Uganda in a case that has left doctors baffled.

The disease which locals are referring to as Dinga Dinga, translating to “shaking like dancing”, has already affected around 300 people, mostly women and girls, according to health officials.

The puzzling illness, confirmed in the Bundibugyo district in Uganda, causes fever and excessive body shaking which makes walking difficult to those that are suffering with Dinga Dinga.

Doctor Kiyita Christopher, the district health officer, informed local media that no instances had been recorded in nearby areas outside of the Bundibugyo region and that samples had been submitted to the health ministry for analysis.

The doctor also reassured that there has been no fatalities reported as a result of the disease, and that the illness is usually treatable with antibiotics.

Many patients have tried herbal remedies in an attempt to counter their symptoms, but this has been strongly discouraged by the health professional.

“There is no scientific evidence that herbal medicine can treat this disease,” he said.

“We are using specific treatments, and patients usually recover within a week.

“I urge locals to seek treatment from health facilities within the district,” he added.

Christopher told Ugandan newspaper, Monitor, that the mysterious illness was first reported in early 2023 and remains under investigation by health laboratories.

A rapidly spreading mysterious disease called ‘Dinga Dinga’ is affecting mostly girls and women in the Bundibugyo district of Uganda. Those affected experience fever, shaking, and difficulty walking, making it appear as though they are dancing…1/2 pic.twitter.com/R1amxP3MOu — MR FRIMPONG 👑 (@mr_frimpong22) December 19, 2024

One patient, Patience Katusiime, recalled her experience with the illness, noting that her body kept shaking uncontrollably, despite feeling paralysed.

“I felt weak and got paralysed, with my body shaking uncontrollably whenever I tried to walk,” she said.

“It was very disturbing. I was taken to Bundibugyo Hospital for treatment, and thank God, I am now fine.”