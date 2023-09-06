NAKACINDA RESPONDS TO THREATS AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU AND PF MEMBERS BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA
Harare-Tuesday, 5th September, 2023


Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson of Information, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda responds to serious threats against the former President, Edgar Lungu by Hakainde Hichilema and members of the PF party.

  1. But why respond in this manner if you are innocent? HH did not mention any names. This is a naked admission of guilt.

    And by the way, what HH stated is the law. It is not a threat. Unless you are already guilty. Any attempts to remove a legitimately elected government other than by another election is TREASON. Yowa friend dokota Zumani is already languishing in prison without bail on a similar charge of terrorism. Try yowa luck. Boma ni boma regardless of who is in the driver’s seat. We will visit you in prison and occasionally bring you sweat potatoes.

