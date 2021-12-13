NAKACINDA CLAIMS PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS COERCING JUDGES.



PF chairperson for media and publicity Rapheal Nakacinda says President Hakainde Hichilema allegedly met judges over the weekend to discuss the case of nine MPs.



He said this shortly after hearing in a matter where nine MPs whose seats have been nillified pending appeal have sought judicial review of the speaker of national Assembly Nelly Mutti’s ruling to disallow them from taking part in parliamentary business in the High Court.



The matter has since been deferred to Wednesday.