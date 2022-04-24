NAKACINDA WARNED, CAUTIONED AND GIVEN 24 HOURS TO APOLOGIZE OVER HIS UNPALATABLE LANGUAGE TOWARDS THE PRESIDENT.



Former Central Province Presidential Campaign Team Chairperson Responds to what he termed us tribal hate speech by Nakacinda directed to The President Of this Great Republic.

Mr Kateule has given Nakacinda 24 to explain his sentiments of rebuking the Zambians over voting for a Tonga man from Bweengwa. He expressed deepest of sorrow with regards to how the freedom of speech that the President holds in high esteem has been abrogated by some politicians to satisfy their selfish motives.



He further asked law enforcement urgencies to move in and execute their duties diligently and professionally when an attack is driven towards the President who is a man of every Zambian because it has come to be fashionable for Mr Nakacinda and Mr Lusambo to drag the name of the Head of state in sour fashion.

(C) UPND ZAMBIA