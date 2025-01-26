VIDEO: NOW M’MEMBE GOES FOR HH’S MOTHER

By koswe

NOW M’MEMBE GOES FOR HH’S MOTHER



This is the freedom of expression and human rights that is no longer in Zambia according to PF because currently anyone is free to not only LIE that Hakainde Hichilema is sick and yet the one who is sick is Edgar Lungu.



M’membe’s hatred for HH and bad breathe can me smelled even 10 meters away from him such that even groundnuts cannot beat his odour.





Anyway, the only crime HH made is that he is that President who these bitter cronies and tribalists and corrupt thieves never wanted to President as if they are God. They planned to kill him when he was in opposition and they have not stopped planning this.





Zambians of goodwill should continue offering security prayers for HH.



People know who killed Zambia’s Second President.- Koswe