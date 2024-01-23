video of Arsenal star Nuno Tavares intimately kissing his dogs sparks outrage

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is trending on X after footage re-emerged of him kissing dogs.

On Monday morning, Jan. 22, an old video of him kissing multiple dogs with his tongue went viral. The video was recorded in 2021 but is just getting attention.

As the video made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, fans responded by voicing their outrage and shock at the uncomfortable video.

One baffled X user wrote: “Why am I seeing a video of a man SNOGGING a DOG?”

Another joked: “Oh, I see Nuno Tavares is trending. Perhaps we are selling him? Nope, only yet more videos of him letting dogs clean his gums.”