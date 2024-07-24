Video Of Cardi B Predicting Kamala Harris For President Long Before Joe Biden Announcement Pops Up

American rapper Cardi B has reminded the world that she predicted that President Joe Biden would hand over Vice President Kamala Harris as far back in June before Baiden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 election and endorsed Kamala.

President Joe Biden declared over the weekend that he would not be running for president in the 2024 election and that he would support Vice President Kamala Harris to fill the position.

Due to this, a large number of Democratic Party members and people have gathered to endorse the new front-runner.

The rapper shared excerpts from a livestream she conducted in June of this year discussing her thoughts on the political landscape at the time shortly after the news broke on Sunday, July 21.

“I feel like it was very selfish of Biden … to continue to run for President. They should’ve passed the torch to Kamala. This was the perfect moment for her,” she said in the old videos.

Posting her prediction video, Cardi B stated “STOP PLAYING WIT ME!!!!. Been told y’all Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate. Y’all be trying to play the Bronx education, baby this what I do!!! Been my passion.. don’t let my accent fool y’all.”

The Please Me singer was among the first singers to openly discuss Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race after he made the announcement in an open letter to the nation on social media, with her victorious tweet. Lizzo, Cher, John Legend, Barbra Streisand, and others also posted comments.