ONLINE SCAMMER FINALLY ARRESTED, CHARGED FOR THEFT OF OVER K4MILLION

By Watch Reporter

POLICE in Lusaka have charged and arrested Maxwell Mwamba aged 29 for stealing over K4 million in an online Facebook business transaction.



Rae Hamoonga, the police spokesperson has confirmed the arrest of Mwamba of unknown house number Acacia park, Chilanga a proprietor of a Facebook account “My TV Zambia” on allegations of Obtaining Money by False pretences amounting to K4, 798, 299 which he is allegedly to have obtained between 2019 and December,2021.



It is alleged that the Mwamba advertised appliances such as televisions, radios and cellphones on the said platform.

“Members of the public would send money via airtel money and an invoice would be issued but would not receive the item paid for,” Hamoonga stated in a statement made available to the Watch Newspaper.



He said police working in conjunction with ZICTA recovered seven sim cards and three cell phones used to scam people.

Hamoonga states that so far 10 dockets have been opened against Mwamba.



“We are appealing to members of the public who may have been swindled to report at Chelston Police station.The suspect is detained in custody and will appear in court soon,” stated Hamoonga.



In a related development police working in conjunction with ZICTA managed to apprehend Paul Kawewe aged 22 of Mtendere East and recovered 19 sim cards from him used for scamming people to a tune of K1 Million.

“The suspect is in custody facing one count of impersonation and five counts of obtaining money by false pretences. He has since been officially charged and arrested for the subject offences.



This was after police had received a report of impersonation on 16th December,2021 from M/ Chanda Brian aged 20 of unknown house number Chalala, a businessman dealing in the supply of clothing and accessories that an unknown person was impersonating him by advertising his products through a fake instagram page called “Chanda Brian 2000″ and would collect money from unsuspecting members of the public via Airtel money. This occurred between 2019 and 16th December, 2021,” Hamoonga stated.

The Zambia Police Service has since appealed to the general public to be weary of online scammers that have mushroomed on the cyber space due to the increased use of online purchase which has been necessitated by the advert of the pandemic.



“We want to urge the general public not to engage with any online trading platform without conducting a due diligent search on such online trading platform. In instances where they are not sure they can engage well established and reputable online trading platforms,” stated Hamoonga.