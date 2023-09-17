3 COMMENTS

    • We are suffering more than PF times with cost of living.

      Things will get a lot worse as Kwacha is rapidly depreciating, due to government incompetence, and fuel prices keep increasing, partly due to global factors.

  2. It would be worse if PF was in charge! People would be drinking water and most students starting from primary to University would out of school. Have ever heard them say how they’re going to reduce the price of mealie meal or food in particular? These are the same crooks who abolished meal allowance for students. They will tell you they want to come back and steal the little that is coming from good will donations and the IMF. Don’t let them fool you.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here