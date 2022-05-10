Home politics PF VIDEO: Our judiciary is getting rotten & corrupt, they must all be... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Our judiciary is getting rotten & corrupt, they must all be suspended & made to re-apply, says Mathew Mohan! May 10, 2022 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.