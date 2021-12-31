4 COMMENTS

  2. There will never be any amount of shame in this old woman Luo, honoring a thieve by returning stolen property to the family is an insult to the people of Zambia.

  3. Amazing and yet God saw it wise to have him lead us all, including you. Now isn’t your statement showing your stupidity and unwise mind.

    Your Pride and jealousy will damage your character young man. You need to grow up and realise that God does not need your permission to set up one and bring another down. Guess that’s why you aren’t President. You don’t have wisdom.

  4. As usual no message for Kabwata, kulasabaila fye. God is the one who gives any riches anyone can have and to have many cows is a big blessing from him. To mock HH for his animals is mocking God who gave him. HH already won the presidency, the people of Zambia gave him a five year mandate and rejected your Lungu. So why even talking about him at constituency level, are you not just campaigning for his candidate.

