VIDEO: PAMBASHE PF WARD COUNCILOR ENDORSES UPND CANDIDATE

PAMBASHE PF WARD COUNCILOR ENDORSES UPND CANDIDATE

Pambashe Ward Councilor Malitati Mulenga has officially endorsed UPND candidate Justin Kapema for the upcoming parliamentary by-election on February 6, 2025.

Councillor Mulenga highlighted the progressive policies implemented by the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).

He expressed that it is challenging to campaign against a government that is committed to transforming lives.

Mr. Mulenga praised the UPND government for achieving what previous administrations failed to accomplish within a short period.

He pledged his unwavering support for UPND candidate Justin Kapema in the forthcoming election.

Notable defectors include Mr. Mulenga’s entire structure and several Patriotic Front (PF) leaders at district, constituency, and ward levels.

The defectors were led by Ivo Mpasa, the former Socialist Party Council Chairperson candidate who recently joined the UPND.

Provincial Chairperson Alfred Mwape officially received the defectors and welcomed them to the UPND family.

Mr. Mwape urged the new members to continue mobilizing others to join the ruling party.

He assured them of collaboration in fostering development in Luapula Province.

