VIDEO: Pastor Dan Pule Preaching Tribalism Instead Of Salvation Just To Please Edgar Lungu

May 29, 2024 – Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Dan Pule, 70, of New Kasama in Lusaka for one count of Expressing Hate speech based on tribe and one count of Seditious Practices.

Dr. Pule has been detained in custody waiting for court appearance.

Meanwhile, Police have officially charged and arrested Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu and his Mfuwe Constituency counterpart Maureen Mubonga for the offences of Expressing Hate speech based on tribe and Seditious Practices while Edith Nawakwi and Brebner Changala have each been charged with the offence of Seditious Practices.

All the suspects are detained in Police custody waiting to appear in court.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer S

Police Denying Visits to Punish Political Detainees

29/05/24

This afternoon, Police denied entry into Woodlands Police Station Presidents; Wright Musoma-ZRP, Peter Chanda-NCP, Saboi Imboela-NDC, Jackson Silavwe-GPZ and the ULP Vice President.

Family members, friends, lawyers, doctors have also been denied entry at Kabwata Police Station, Ibex Hill Police Station, Lusaka Central Police and Chelstone Police Station where human rights activist and opposition political figure are in police custody.

Sources within the Police Service have confirmed that they are under instructions from Statehouse and the Police Command not allow visitors, including family members from visiting high profile political detainees as a way to punish them.

Six Police officers at Woodlands Police Station where manning the gate to ensure that no one visits Apostle Dan Pule who has been charged with sedition.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA