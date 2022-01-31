Home politics PF VIDEO: PF acting president Hon. Given Lubinda arrives at ACC politicsPFUPND VIDEO: PF acting president Hon. Given Lubinda arrives at ACC January 31, 2022 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT Why do the pf arrive with a big noisy crowd when they are summond? This nonsense must stop. They want to act innocent and aggrieved. Hypoctrits Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Why do the pf arrive with a big noisy crowd when they are summond? This nonsense must stop. They want to act innocent and aggrieved. Hypoctrits