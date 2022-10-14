VIDEO: PF BROUGHT MKUSHI TO A STANDSTILL

PF BROUGHT MKUSHI TO A STANDSTILL

….as the large turnout at the nomination of Patriotic Front Mkushi Council Chairperson candidate Robert Mabvuto Nyirenda blurs UPND’s vision and turned them violent at the glimpse of the Greens…..





They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger… After months of a traiangular movements from Anti Corruption Commission to Drug Enforcement Commission to Courts across the country one would think the Patriotic Front will be tired and finished BUT they are more strong and determined.



Just like in Lusangazi and Mwense Yesterday scores of Mkushi residents just like what we saw on the Copperbelt Kwacha and Kabushi Constituency turned up to support the Patriotic Front Candidate Mr. Robert Mabvuto Nyirenda file in his nomination for the upcoming Mkushi local government by-election.



The Patriotic Front supporters arrived in a peaceful manner singing songs of support to their Party candidate such as “bomba PF Bomba iweeee uwingila mumushitu tomfwa nswanswa ba Robert mubombe” and also at the sight of the Shiwang’andu Strongman Hon. Kampyongo many couldn’t keep quiet but joined to sing “wawaleti wewaleti PF yalipwa chikunyonge chikunyonge chikunyonge chikunyonge chikunyonge” and when they spotted the Hon. Rev Godfridah Sumaili the members couldn’t hold their joy but joined to sing “twakusala ukuba ubomfi wesu umu mwibala ubombe nchito bwino mwibala, wikwata ichinse mulilibala ube nechikuku mulilibala”.



UPND seeing this sensed defeat and decided to attack the PF members that left many elderly innocent party members and passer by’s injured, the Patriotic Front did not retaliate but left the notorious members of a named political party and went on to do their road show across various wards in the district. – Patriotic Front Media