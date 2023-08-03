PF CONGRATULATES CHINESE GOVERNMENT ON THEIR ARMY DAY



Acting President, Hon Given Lubinda has congratulated the People’s Republic of China on its Army Day.



PLA Day also known as Army Day, is a professional military holiday celebrated annually by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed forces of the People’s Republic of China, on 1 August. It commemorates of the founding of the PLA during the 1927 Nanchang Uprising.