AMB. MWAMBA CONCERNED WITH THE ABUSE OF STATE INSTITUTIONS BEING USED FOR POLITICAL
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba is at Police Service Headquarters to offer solidarity to KBN TV.
He has condemned the remarks made by President Hakainde Hichilema for stating that the “Clique” and “Corrupt” had hijacked the media.
He said such remarks frighten the media who would be forced to choose who to cover.
He said this was a flagrant violation on freedom of expression and freedom of the press.
He has also condemned the summoning of KBN TV Editor.
He says the role of the media was to apply news judgement to material they gather and receive, and air such news after processing.
He said the Police should concentrate on the details exposed by the Audio that demonstrate that state institutions were being abused to fight political battles.
He has urged the Police to instead summon State House Special Assistant for Politics, Mr. Levy Ngoma and Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Josephs Akafumba to answer to those suspected criminal charges.
