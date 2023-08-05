VIDEO: PF member Max Chongu has today apologized to the SDA Church especially the Dorcas mothers

SDA, DORCAS MOTHERS FORGIVE MAXWELL OVER UNIFORM

….as he extends apologies to the first family

LUSAKA—Saturday, August 5th 2023

Smart Eagles

Maxwell Chongu has unreservedly apologised to the Seventh Day Adventist Church community for previously disrespecting the Dorcas Mothers.

In 2018, Mr Chongu wore the uniform for the Dorcas and made statements, the actions which he says he regretted doing.

It is against this background that Mr Chongu decided to visit the SDA congregation to to apologise, indicating that he was remorseful and regreted his conduct .

He said his actions brought embarrassment to his family, the church and the nation.

“There was a time I did something that was disrespectful to the Church. I kept on hearing a voice you need to seek the face of God for the action. It has been eating me up, I remember putting on uniform yaba Dorcas, I had court cases, I said I did not want to issue an apology in the midst of the court cases. I had to wait until they were done. I am here today, to seek for forgiveness,” he said.

Mr Chongu has encouraged young people not to be misled or given wrong advise because it would haunt them in future.

“I am hopping that after apologising, I will leave as a changed person so that I can go out there and contribute positively to society. We live in an era of technology, imagine growing up and kids saying that my father did that,” he said.

The church and it’s Dorcas Mothers have since forgiven Mr Chongu over his actions.

Church Elder Mumbuluma commended Mr Chongu for having the courage to appologise.

“Give us an opportunity to still come and talk to you, you are welcome to this church,” he said.

And pastor Kabanda encouraged Mr.Chongu and thanked the Church leadership for embracing him without conditions.

“We continue to pray for this family. We extend the fellowship even to their homes. May this be the begining of your new begining,” he said.