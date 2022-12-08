MINISTERS NKOMBO, TAYALI AND MPOSHA BOOED
PF members booing Ministers Nkombo, Tayali and Mposha at the funeral of former PF Kabwe MP Tutwa Ngulube yesterday.
VIDEO: PF members booing Ministers Nkombo, Tayali and Mposha at the funeral of Tutwa Ngulube yesterday
MINISTERS NKOMBO, TAYALI AND MPOSHA BOOED
What was the reason reason of doing that?Tatameni it has gone just change your mindset you Dogs,muzanya till 2031 .
A big disgrace for the PATHETIC FAILURES to behave in that manner at a funeral. Are they surprised wr voted them out? This is one of the reasons no manners or respect. We will fight very hard to make sure PF is never coming back.