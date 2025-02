PF AND INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT ADDRESSES THE MEDIA AFTER ALL UPND MINISTERS AND MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT WALKED OUT OF PARLIAMENT IN AN ATTEMPT TO COLLAPSE THE QUORUM AND BLOCK THE HOUSE FROM SITTING.

This came as Lunte MP, Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, was set to present a motion proposing measures to reduce the high cost of living and fuel prices for the Zambian people.



Credit: GrindStone Television