MPs, POLITICAL LEADERS AT LUSAKA CENTRAL POLICE AFTER DETENTION OF MANDEVU MP, CHRISTOPHER SHAKAFUSWA Thursday-25th May 2023
SET President Hon. Sean Tembo, Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Brian Mundubile, MCC Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Members of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo(Feira), Mukenga Fube, and Kabaso Kampampi are at Lusaka Central Police Station to see Mandevu MP, Christopher Shakafuswa who has been detained on allegations of incitement.
I was shocked that he was not arrested the same day he called upon PF cadres to throw stones at the police. I was particularly disappointed that the call to do this came from him of all people.The desperation of PF leaders to stay in power is frightening.