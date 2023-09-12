Opposition Patriotic Front members of parliament led by Leader of opposition in parliament Hon. Brian Mundubile visits Lumezi Independent Mp Hon. Munir Zulu at Chilenje police station.

  1. Advise each other instead of unnecessarily assembling at prisons because of phyco’s who nead to be directed correctly, most of these cases you bring upon yourselves can be avoided

