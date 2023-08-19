[VIDEO]. POLICE ATTEMPT TO BLOCK FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU FROM ATTENDING TRADITIONAL CEREMONY.

The Zambia Police in Eastern Province working with known UPND Cadres attempt to block Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu from attending the Malaila Traditional Ceremony in Mambwe District.



The Former Head of State is in Eastern Province at the invitation of Senior Chief Nsefu to attend the Malaila Traditional Ceremony of the Kunda speaking people.



Earlier, UPND thugs clad in their party colors stormed Mfuwe International Airport in a futile attempt to stop Former President Lungu from landing and proceeding to the ceremony.



And when engaged by Prominent Lawyer and Former Malambo MP Hon Makebi Zulu, the police officer who led the attempt said he was just operating on instructions obtained from his superiors.



The officer informed Hon Zulu that he was sent to relay a message from his superiors that President Lungu was not invited to the ceremony and as such he must leave the district forthwith.



Hon Makebi Zulu has since sent the police officers back to whoever sent them, with a clear message that the former head of state will attend the ceremony as he has been invited by Senior Chief Nsefu the host of the ceremony.



Hon Makebi said that for as long as it is not a Zambia Police Pass out parade or any other zambia police event, President Lungu was free to attend and that he did not need the police to invite him to the traditional ceremony.