POLICE BLOCKS PF FROM CAMPAIGNING IN CHILIBOMBWE

…as Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo calls on Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to intervene

Chililabombwe, Sunday, April 9, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Former Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces Minister Bowman Lusambo has castigated the police in Chilibombwe for stopping Patriotic Front (PF) from campaigning ahead of Chitimukulu Ward by-election.



Hon Lusambo, who is also former Kabushi Lawmaker, lamented that the meeting that the police stopped was a scheduled one on the ECZ campaign calendar.He added in an interview with Smart Eagles that police want to intimidate the PF.

“Now the police want to intimidate us and they want to stop us, which they have succeeded, to stop us from campaigning. And we are not taking this lightly because we are in a democratic country and the police have no right to do what they have done. We have a calendar from the electoral commission of Zambia and we have time and dates on which we are supposed to campaign,” he said.



“We are very shocked that the police now have powers to tell us what we should do that only three people are supposed to go to door to door campaigns in Chitimukulu ward. We challenge the electoral commission of Zambia to come out and tell the police that this is not their responsibility and we want to urge the UPND that the popularity for the UPND has vanished in Zambia after one year after winning the general elections. And their popularity, it has vanished.”



Meanwhile, Lusambo slammed the ruling UPND over the way they are running the affairs of the country.

He said the party has lost popularity due to its lies.



“It is not our fault; it is because of their lies. People have realized that they were dealing with liars. The liars who promised the people of Zambia millions of lies and they have failed to deliver even one single promise. Today people are complaining about the shortage of mealie meal, high cost of commodities in out country, no medicine in hospitals, no infrastructure in any district, in any ward,” he said.

“So it is not us, the people themselves have realized that the only hope they have is the PF and our candidate, Donald Mwape, who is very popular and even Kabuswe is aaware. That is why Kabuswe and the police have teamed up to start this politics of 1901. And we want to assure Kabuswe that we are here and we are here to stay until we take our candidate Donald Mwape to Chililabombwe Council and we are determined.”