VIDEO: POLICE CONDUCT SEARCH AT HON. LUKAS SIMUMBA’S RESIDENCE IN NAKONDE

POLICE CONDUCT SEARCH AT HON. LUKAS SIMUMBA’S RESIDENCE IN NAKONDE



October 5,2024



The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that a search was conducted this morning at a residence of Nakonde area Member of Parliament Honourable Lukas Simumba as part of an ongoing investigation. The search was executed in accordance with the law, and all necessary procedures were followed.



Investigations are still ongoing, and we are working diligently to gather all relevant information. At this stage, we are unable to provide further details to ensure the integrity of the investigation. However, we assure the public that updates will be made available as more information becomes accessible.



We urge members of the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information. The Zambia Police Service remains committed to ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER