VIDEO: Police IG Musamba is a Chief Junkie, Says Kasebamashila

Police IG Musamba is a Chief Junkie, Says Kasebamashila



By Ask Muvi



Veteran journalist and political commentator Kasebamashila Kaseba has labeled Zambia Police Inspector General Graphel Musamba a “chief junkie” for calling his officers junkies.



Appearing on Muvi TV’s Sunrise Breakfast Show on Tuesday morning, Kaseba expressed his displeasure with Musamba’s remarks, condemning both the Police Chief’s comments and the broader system. “Calling officers junkies is not only disrespectful but also reflects poorly on his leadership,” Kaseba stated.