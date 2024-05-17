ECL meeting with Catholic Bishop disrupted

“You Are Not Supposed to Have a Meeting” –police

Kabwe, 17-05-2024 (Smart Eagles)

Zambia Police in Kabwe have stormed catholic Bishop Clement Mulenga’s parish office in Kabwe and unceremoniously disrupted a courtesy call the sixth President of Zambia Edgar Lungu was having with the respected clergy.

A police officer who did not identify himself but made it clear that he was acting on instructions from the office of the Inspector General in Lusaka ordered that the former Commander in Chief of Zambian armed forces immediately vacate the premises saying what the Bishop was doing was in fact holding an illegal meeting without express permission from police.

“You are not supposed to have a meeting you know our security system,” the policeman said, “as the police, you need to inform us when someone is coming. I am saying that you are not supposed to have a meeting because it’s clear that you have a meeting here,”

This is the second consecutive time Zambia police have barred the former President from “freely expressing and associating” with Zambians, within and outside the clergy, deeming his public appearances as a threat to national security.

Last week Dr. Lungu virtually stopped traffic in the main streets of Lusaka when he made a whistle stop to greet and mingle with ordinary Zambians, in the process drawing the anger and wrath of the police.

A police spokesperson then issued a stern threat that if Dr. Lungu was ever to be seen ´freely expressing and associating again´, he could face possible arrest, although a former President in Zambia cannot be arrested and prosecuted unless the immunity, he enjoys is stripped by a third of members of parliament.

The defiant catholic Bishop Mulenga, however, even amidst threats from the police told the officer that as a Zambian he had a right to receive a courtesy call in his office from anyone that sought it regardless of their political affiliation, tribe, creed or religion.

“This is a church, a public office that receives anyone who makes an appointment,” Bishop Mulenga said, “People come here, and if they want to share something, they are free to do so with me.”

Bishop Mulenga cautioned the policeman to discern the difference between politics and religion saying, “I am not a politician, I am religious person I have nothing to do with politics but everything to do with religious life. Every human being who makes an appointment has the right to see me including you.”

The bishop added that even members of, “the government, those who are not in government, Catholics, non-Catholics everybody has the right to come and see me.”

The continued public harassment and humiliation of President Lungu has not escaped the eye of the local and international community and civic leaders.

“The police must clearly state whether President Edgar Lungu is under house arrest or some other restricted orders from the hidden hand of the Inspector General´s office and State house instead of harassing him like a criminal in a democratic country it’s a shame and blatant abuse of his civil rights,” hon. Brian Mundubile, leader of the opposition in parliament said.

Bishop Mulenga described the incident as sad because, “People share, we as clergy talk to brothers and sisters share, we talk. But if that is described as a meeting, then I don’t know.”

The bishop reminded the police man that Zambia, “is a democratic country, and not just that, but also a Christian nation. And Zambia is a very peaceful nation.”

The police man responded that although Zambia was a democracy and peaceful nation, “you are not allowed to meet him (Dr. Lungu) here because he is going to Copperbelt and was not supposed to pass through here in Kabwe and stop to have a meeting here.”

He said as the police man in charge, “I cannot allow this meeting to continue.”

The incident occurred in the presence of a visibly shocked former head of state who apart from being treated like a common criminal after handing over power peacefully has a slew of family members and close associates currently under arrest or arrested.

A large section of civil society in Zambia has said the “democratic space has shrunk” since Mr Hakainde Hichilemas assumed office almost three years ago in a questionable election.

President Lungu has also been banned from travelling abroad to receive specialised medical attention while his retirement package as a former president has been withdrawn by Mr Hichilema, his successor.