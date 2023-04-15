Multiple award-winning gospel artist, Pompi, has teamed up with his wife, Esther Chungu, to release their latest track “Shamboko“. The collaboration between the two has resulted in a powerful and soul-stirring gospel sensation that is sure to uplift and inspire listeners.

What makes this release even more special is that the music video was produced by the talented Geo Musiwa. Musiwa is known for his ability to capture the essence of music in his visuals and he has done an excellent job with “Shamboko”. The video perfectly complements the song’s message of hope and faith, and features stunning visuals that are sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Pompi and Esther Chungu have been making waves in the gospel music scene for some time now, and their latest collaboration is a testament to their continued commitment to spreading positivity through their music. “Shamboko” is a must-listen for fans of gospel music and anyone looking for a source of inspiration in these challenging times.