Today we participated in the official opening of the virtual Summit for Democracy being hosted by President Joe Biden of the United States.

The two-day summit is focusing on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and is providing a platform for global leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

During today’s first session, we briefly highlighted the need for nations of the world to grow their democracies for the betterment of their people. For the love of democracy, we made our case very clear that never again will Zambians be oppressed from enjoying their freedoms as was the case in the recent past.

Tomorrow, we will again speak at this summit and we will talk about the measures our administration is taking to promote and sustain democracy and fight corruption in Zambia.

We will also share the processes we have been through for Zambia to have a seventh President in 30 years since the introduction of multi-party democracy.

We are grateful for this opportunity to showcase how a young democracy like Zambia became one of the few African countries to undergo a peaceful transition of party and government three times since independence.

Hakainde Hachilema

President of the Republic of Zambia