PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA SHOULD HEAL – PF

…today’s press briefing displayed bitterness against citizens.

Monday, April 25, 2020 (Smart Eagles)

The Patriotic Front Party has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to heal from Past Mistreatment if any and begin to Govern the country with fairness.

Leader of Opposition Brian Mundubile said President Hichilema during the Press Briefing today at state House displayed bitterness against citizens.

Hon Mundubile was speaking shortly after visiting PF Information and Publicity Secretary Hon Raphael Nakachinda who has been detain at Kabwata Police Station without a charge.

He said it worth noting that the things President Hichilema says and what transpires on the ground are totally different.

Hon Mundubile said despite President Hichilema assuring the nation that prolonged detention of citizens should be a thing of the past, the same trend has continued

He says the President must be able to attest to the facts as they occur on the ground if he wants to rule Zambia with Integrity

“When you listen to the President, and see reality of the things on the ground, one would think the President is living in a different country altogether. That is a gap that must be closed,” he said.

And Hon Mundubile expressed concern that the president was predominantly attacking citizens during his address.

“we expected a higher level of discussion coming from the President Especially that he has not spoken to the nation for a long time,” he stated.

He said it will be very difficult for people who have cases in court like Hon Nakachinda to have fair treatment at police and fair trial at court due to the indirect directives by the President to the law enforcement agencies.

“Given to what the President was talking about, we are worried that the doctrine of Separation of powers may be threatened. …. if the President desires to Govern the county by the rule of law , let him respect the different organs of the state going forward. Let him also desist from commenting on matters that are before court. What is pleasing is that the President admitted of Meeting Milingo Lungu….He may not have met Milingo for the purpose of Immunity but he needed to clarify ,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s Former Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel Mwamba said the constant reference to matters in court by the President is regrettable.

He said the President should desist from discussing individuals and matters that are in court.

“The emotional display by the President during the Press Briefing is worrying… on the issue of the KCM, there are concerns there. There is a sense. …. on the Matter of Nakacinda they are using the law to fight Nakacinda,” he said.

And Lawyer Makebi Zulu bemoaned the unfair treatment given to Hon Nakacinda in which he was denied access to anybody including his lawyers for many hours.

He said Hon Nakacinda has been detained without being charged.

Mr. Zulu said what Nakacinda said is different from what the President said during the Press Briefing.

“Ubututu means a person who is ignorant, and it should be understood from the context it was used. we hope the police would be able to Advise that this means something else and not what the President said. We hope he gets a fair process in this regard. If he doesn’t, we will not hesitate but to engage the court,” he said.

On the rumours that Nakacinda might be taken to Solwezi, Mr Zulu said “Those rumours remain rumours…..but where the offence is alleged to have been committed is in Lusaka. If they take him to where the alleged offence was not committed, we will use the law to ensure that he gets fairness.”