VIDEO: President HH says he has accepted the decision of the high court against govt on Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies

We worked hard and everyone put in their best- HH

President Hichilema writes….

We understand and appreciate the people’s apprehension over the postponement of the Kwacha and Kabushi by elections.

We indeed worked hard and everyone put in their best to ensure we get the best result out of this democratic process.

Well, the courts have ruled for a stay. We will subsequently respect the rule of law and the principle of the separation of powers, even in instances that appear unfavorable to our expectations. These are our goals and these are our core values and we will live by these virtues.

God bless you always and may He bless the Republic of Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.