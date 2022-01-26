Home politics PF VIDEO: President HH should stop traveling – PF cadre politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: President HH should stop traveling – PF cadre January 26, 2022 3 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 3 COMMENTS You PF cadres are very unfair, if it was ECL traveling with impunity & accompanied by riffraffs it was ok. You are very jealousy of HH traveling & the more you speak like this the more you annoy citizens. Zambians generally appreciate what President HH is doing to bring our economy back to life. It’s too early for all these “judgements”- Imiponto Reply PF CADRE, YOU ARE WASTING YOUR TIME. YOUR ECL CLOSED UP THIS COUNTRY NOBODY BOTHERED ABOUT ZAMBIA BECAUSE ZAMBIA WAS A FAILED STATE. HH IS ADVERTISING THIS COUNTRY SO THAT WE RECLAIM OUR POSITION IN THE WORLD ONCE AGAIN. THE PRIDE WE HAD AS ZAMBIANS MUST COME BACK. THERE IS PRUDENCE IN THE WAY HE IS TRAVELING. WE ARE SEEING THE BENEFITS OF HIS TRAVELING.VIVA HH! VIVA! Reply Lelo bapf cadre elyo mwamona ati abantu balechula kwa misisi, kwa kanyama, ku john lange. Fire tenders worth $250,000 were bought for $1m mwali zee. Lelo ati ni tax payers money! Ba 1.8 just shut up!!!!!! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
