VIDEO: Prime Minister of the Netherlands Walks, Cycles, to work, to shops, to home, without security detail

Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Prime Minister Walks, Cycles, to work, to shops, to home, without security detail



Mark Rutte has served as Prime Minister of the Netherlands since 2010 and Leader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) since 2006.



Why do African leaders need bullet-proof vehicles and vests, long convoys of cars and roads swept with police and intelligence lining the entire route, ADCs, and security details at venue?



Because they steal, are corrupt, make too many unnecessary enemies who seek vengeance and to harm them, process of their leadership is always contested and instead of being servants are actually masters treating citizenry as bond and indentured servants.

What’s your view?