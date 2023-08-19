PRISON AUTHORITIES DENY LUBINDA ACCESS TO SEE ZUMANI ZIMBA.

Mwembeshi-Sarturday, 19th August 2023



Prison authorities have denied PF MCCs led by Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda access to see incarcerated former State House political advisor,Dr. Zumani Zimba and four others.

The authorities have stated that Ministry of Home Affairs and Interior Security has given strict instructions not to give visitors, especially political leaders access to Zimba.