PF cadre Charles Kakula has Alleged that a prison officer who kept well Bowman Lusambo and allowed him to sleep on a mattress in Prison has been transferred.
Contact [email protected] for all inquiries.
PF cadre Charles Kakula has Alleged that a prison officer who kept well Bowman Lusambo and allowed him to sleep on a mattress in Prison has been transferred.
His hard work earned him that transfer, congratulations are due to him.
If this has really happened, then UPND my party is worse than PF. 2026 kaya. I hope this is a lie. I’ve noticed our party has the potential to be more brutal and barbaric than PF. Please prove us wrong on this.
The English from the gentle man is very annoying and irritating and very offensive. “a officer, sleeping at the mattress” kikikikikikikik cadre. Your friends busy mu class, iwe ku airport to dance for politicians and now see the embracement you are causing us pa Zambia. Just use any local language we can still get your points. Mine is on English chabe and nothing else.