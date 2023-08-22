Video purports to show Wagner chief in Africa

Social media accounts linked to the Russian paramilitary group, Wagner, have posted a video which purports to show the group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Africa.

The country isn’t specified.

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been keeping a low public profile since heading a short-lived mutiny in Russia in June.

In the footage, he’s dressed in combat gear and carrying an assault rifle.

He says Wagner is conducting exploration and prospecting activities, as well as fighting Islamicst militants and other criminals.

Western countries and UN experts have linked Wagner to human rights abuses in Africa and elsewhere.