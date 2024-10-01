VIDEO: R. Kelly’s daughter seemingly accuses him of inappropriate behaviour towards her as a child in new documentary trailer

One of R. Kelly’s daughters appears to allege in a new documentary that the singer, who is currently in jail, did something inappropriate and heartbreaking while she was a child.

In a documentary trailer circulating online, R. Kelly’s children speak candidly about their experience with their father and the current drama he faces.

The singer’s ex wife, Drea Kelly, is also seen crying about what he allegedly did to their kids.

“What he did to me, he did to me. Shouldn’t have to do it to my damn kids,” she said.

‘What he has done to those kids, there is no other words for them. He’s a monster,” a voice is heard saying in the trailer.

His daughter Joanne Kelly, aka Buku Abi, also alludes to a heartbreaking thing R.Kelly did while she was a child.

“He was my everything,” she said, sobbing.

“For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that he had been… I didn’t know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me.

“I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life.”

She added: “If my son asks questions, I will be as truthful as possible. I will not be taking my son to prison to meet his grandfather.”

Executive Produced by Mann Robinson @mannrobinson, the docu will be released October 11th.

Kelly’s career took a bad turn in 2019 following his arrest and subsequent convictions on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges involving sexual abuse of minors.