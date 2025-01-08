VIDEO: Rapper 2 Low accidentally fires gűn during podcast recording with rap legend Mike D

American rapper, 2 Low accidentally fired his gűn during an appearance on the season two premiere episode of Mike D’s podcast.

The two were discussing 2 Low’s early career and his plans for the future.

Recall that the Funky Lil Brotha artist, 46, signed his first contract at age 12, and found himself behind bars for the first time at age 15.

While discussing the importance of the choices one makes, a loud bang was heard from 2 Low’s pocket, which brought the conversation to a halt.

2 Low looked shocked as he tried to figure out what had happened and if he was hurt while Mike D calmly asked ‘who shot who? Somebody got shot?’

A voice off-camera can be heard saying ‘You good Low?’

‘I hope,’ the rapper answered, ‘y’all good?’.

The veteran host and former Screwed Up Click member abruptly ended the episode after the incident.

‘Damn, only on the Dirty Third One on One with Mike D, I thought my (bleep) shot me!

‘Everybody good?’ the off camera voice asked again, ‘You good Low?’

NEW: Rapper 2 Low accidentally fires his gun while reaching his hand in his pocket during an interview, finishes the episode anyway



The incident happened during the 1 on 1 With Mike D podcast.



After taking a quick break, the two continued their highly intellectual conversation. pic.twitter.com/UeGlOw2hFH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 4, 2025

‘I hope,’ he answered again.

‘This has never happened on One on One with me at the Mike D, man. Where you at Low?’ he asked his guest.

‘Well right now, man, you know, we being grateful of the fact that everybody safe, everybody good, everybody cool.’

Posting the video on YouTube, the host described the incident. ‘X Rap a lot artist 2 Low almost (gun emoji) himself on camera. Thank God everyone was OK.”